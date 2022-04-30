Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $67,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

RCL stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

