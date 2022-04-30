Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $72,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $241.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.62 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.