Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Hologic worth $73,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 103.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 191.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 151.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 40.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

