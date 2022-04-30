Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Methanex worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC increased its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $1,747,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $50.16 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

