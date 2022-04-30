Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 772 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CSGP opened at $63.62 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

