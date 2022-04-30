Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.95

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 144.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

