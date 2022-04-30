Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 4,244 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

