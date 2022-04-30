State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 755 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $33.76 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.