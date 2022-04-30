State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Exact Sciences worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $54.79 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

