Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 81,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,103,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

