Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $278,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

