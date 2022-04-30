Whitbread plc (WTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,817 ($35.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,803.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,986.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17).

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($95,963.55).

A number of research firms recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

