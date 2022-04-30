Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $307,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $124.25 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($197.55) to £140 ($178.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

