Bank of America Corp DE Has $296 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $296,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

