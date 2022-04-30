Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

NUSC stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

