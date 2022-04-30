Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $284,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $144.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.05 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46.

