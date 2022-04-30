Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 20233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Specifically, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

