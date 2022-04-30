Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $295,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

