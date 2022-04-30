ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.58. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
