Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 196,768 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $288,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $238.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $238.14 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

