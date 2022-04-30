Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $276,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,432,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BAM opened at $49.86 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

