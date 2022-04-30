First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $304,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after acquiring an additional 169,343 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.