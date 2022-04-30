CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $199.97 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.09 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

