Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $320,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average is $172.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.