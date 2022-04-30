Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,398,298 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,398,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $309,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

