First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $338,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

