Raymond James & Associates Purchases 31,882 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37.

