CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after buying an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,515,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,642,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,860,000 after buying an additional 99,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,320,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $203.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

