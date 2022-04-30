Bank of America Corp DE Invests $314.13 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,351,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

TTE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.