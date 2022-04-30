ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 236,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

