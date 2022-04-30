Bank of America Corp DE Has $312.48 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $312,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $204.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

