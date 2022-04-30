3,846 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,176,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,645,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ALE opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

