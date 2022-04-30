CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

