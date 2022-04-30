Bank of America Corp DE Has $308.66 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CarMax were worth $308,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

