900 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $290.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.53 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.51.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

