The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

