CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $163.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $161.66 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

