Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,682,516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

