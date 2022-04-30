Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

