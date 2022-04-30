Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $177.03.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

