Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,539 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $144.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.