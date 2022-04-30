Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,959 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 10.65% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $30,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $41.58 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

