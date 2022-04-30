Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $30,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

