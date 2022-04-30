RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in RADCOM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

