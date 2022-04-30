Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.79% of Acushnet worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

