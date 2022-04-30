Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Cerner worth $30,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

