RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.57% of RBC Bearings worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $168.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.