Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,869 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $152,930,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after buying an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after buying an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

