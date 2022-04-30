Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Generac worth $32,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.35 and its 200 day moving average is $341.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.93 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.45.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

