Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,708 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $31,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $275.69 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.47 and its 200-day moving average is $347.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

